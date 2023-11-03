Flower Mound restaurant collecting Toys for Tots

Clean Eatz Cafe, a healthy food restaurant in Flower Mound, is currently accepting donations for Toys for Tots, a toy drive for underprivileged kids during the Christmas season.

“It’s very close to my heart to help our North Texas parents make every child’s Christmas morning memorable,” said Owner Tammy Theriot. “I was a you recipient myself as a young child.”

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Clean Eatz during business hours, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, through Dec. 11. For more information or to volunteer with a drive-thru toy drive Dec. 2-3, contact [email protected].

Clean Eatz is located at 2201 Long Prairie Road, Suite 101, next to Walmart Neighborhood Market. Click here for more information.