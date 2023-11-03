Flower Mound, chamber to host first business workshop

The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that it is partnering with the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce to launch a new Business Workshop initiative.

The town and chamber are inviting the local business community to attend quarterly workshops aimed at providing access to quality training and resources, the town said in a news release. Anyone from amateur entrepreneurs to seasoned business owners and leaders are invited to attend.

The first workshop is scheduled for Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall, where attendees will hear from Industry and Workforce Engagement Specialist Eric Shanks with Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas. If you’d like to attend, RSVP by Nov. 13 to [email protected].