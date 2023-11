Flower Mound firefighters put out an attic fire in a Flower Mound house on Thursday night.

The Flower Mound Fire Department responded to the 4300 block of Bluestem Street about 8 p.m. Thursday, where all occupants of the house had already safely evacuated. The attic fire was extinguished and remains under investigation Friday, according to a FMFD spokesman.

The house and the majority of its contents were saved, but the home is uninhabitable until repairs and remediation are completed.