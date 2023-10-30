Flower Mound firefighters knock out kitchen fire

The Flower Mound Fire Department was able to put out a kitchen fire quickly on Monday morning before the fire spread to other parts of the house.

Firefigthers responded just before 8 a.m. to a reported structure fire on John Court and declared a working fire upon arrival, according to a FMFD spokesman. The lone occupant of the house safely evacuated before FMFD arrived. There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters contained the fire to the kitchen and extinguished it. There is smoke damage in the home, but after some repairs, it can be livable, according to FMFD.