Freeze Warning issued for Denton County

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning overnight for much of North Texas, including Denton County.

Across the area, low temperatures are expected to fall to or below 32 degrees with areas of frost as well, according to the weather service. The forecast for Flower Mound calls for an overnight low of 33 degrees, with frost expected between 4-10 a.m. Tuesday.

This is the first freeze of the season, and it’s coming much earlier than usual, according to the weather service. Residents should protect sensitive outdoor vegetation, outdoor plumbing and outdoor pets and livestock.

The forecast for Halloween calls for a high temperature around 57 degrees, with temperatures falling from around 52 at 6 p.m. to 44 by 10 p.m.