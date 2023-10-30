Monday, October 30, 2023
Flower Mound Police Blotter

(Photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department)

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On July 28 at 9:30 p.m., a 17-year-old man reported that he was jumped by a group of seven to 10 male teenagers who stole his wallet as he was getting into his vehicle in the 5800 block of Long Prairie Road.

On Aug. 18 at 5:30 a.m., a suspect stole 14 pieces of mail and a package from a porch in the 10000 block of Cross Timbers Road. When officers arrested the suspect, he threatened to shoot and punch the officers, and later damaged the phone in the jail.

On Aug. 22 at 11:40 a.m., a woman in the 2200 block of Morriss Road was charged with prostitution after agreeing to receive a fee to engage in a sexual act.

On Sept. 4 at 8:06 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Cross Timbers Road and found the driver had two pills believed to be Fentanyl, and the passenger had an outstanding warrant. Later, at the jail, a baggie was located in the passenger’s underwear containing 85 Fentanyl tablets. Five more tablets were found in the vehicle and the driver’s purse.

On Sept. 9 at 6 a.m., two men in their 20s were fighting in the 2800 block of Cypress Leaf Lane and one of them hit the other in the head with a baseball bat. The suspect was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

