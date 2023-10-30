Hawaiian Bros opening soon in Lewisville

Hawaiian Bros, a fast-growing fast-casual concept serving island-inspired meals, has set the opening date for its new Lewisville location.

The restaurant’s simplified menu showcases the flavors of Hawaii, including island-inspired plate lunches with fresh, flavorful meats like slow-roasted pulled pork and marinated teriyaki chicken, paired with fluffy white rice and tangy macaroni salad, according to a company news release.

The new location is set to open Nov. 6 at 749 West Main St., in the old Chick-Fil-A location.