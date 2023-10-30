Monday, October 30, 2023
Double Oak names new fire chief

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Erik Eichinger, photo courtesy of the town of Double Oak

The town of Double Oak announced Sunday that Erik Eichinger has been named the Volunteer Fire Department’s new fire chief.

After 25 years with the department, Scott Whisenhunt is retiring from the position of fire chief, according to a town news release. The town has discussed his succession “over the past year to ensure a coordinated transfer of duties and leadership.” Whisenhunt will remain with the department to help guide Eichinger in his new position.

Eichinger moved to Double Oak in 2019 and joined the department in 2020, and most recently served as a captain.

“Chief Eichinger has an extensive background in executive management and has been a leader in our department since his arrival,” the town said in a statement. “He has served as our training officer, on the board of directors, and as a captain with the necessary experience on fire ground operations and command to continue the outstanding service the DOVFD has provided the town of Double Oak. The town of Double Oak would like to congratulate Chief Eichinger on a well-deserved appointment and thank former Chief Whisenhunt for his years of service to the town.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

