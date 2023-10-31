Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Sept. 2 at 3:16 p.m., police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the side of the road in the 500 block of Highland Village Road. During the investigation, a 20-year-old man from Wylie was arrested after he was found in possession of THC, marijuana and a handgun reported stolen out of Lewisville.

On Sept. 6 at 4:17 p.m., police received an alert from a Flock license plate reader camera about a stolen vehicle entering Copperas Branch Park. Officers located the vehicle, and found the suspect hiding in a restroom. The 40-year-old man from Denton had the keys to the stolen vehicle and methamphetamine on him, and officers arrested him.

On Sept. 18 at 1:04 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Clifton Drive and FM 2499. Police conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found THC oil products, marijuana, illegal mushrooms, a firearm, a large amount of cash, phones and drug paraphernalia. An 18-year-old Highland Village man was arrested on several charges.