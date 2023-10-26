Friday, October 27, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

FM 407 reopened in Argyle following truck oil leak

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
217
Westbound FM 407 cleanup in Argyle. (Photo: Denton County Emergency Services District #1)

FM 407 was closed for about 12 hours between FM 1830 and I-35W in Argyle after a truck leaked cooking oil onto the roadway around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

The spill, along with wet pavement from the overnight rain, caused very slippery conditions resulting in numerous accidents.

A Hazmat crew was called to the scene, but the cleanup went slowly.

“During cleanup efforts it was determined that an absorbent will need to be applied to the roadways before any other substance can be applied,” the Argyle Police Department said in a statement at 1 p.m. Thursday. “Mitigation is expected to take an extended period of time.”

The road was reopened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Previous article
Dallas radio talk show titan’s heart is in Argyle
Next article
Guyer High School’s esports team displays digital dominance
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.