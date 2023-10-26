FM 407 reopened in Argyle following truck oil leak

FM 407 was closed for about 12 hours between FM 1830 and I-35W in Argyle after a truck leaked cooking oil onto the roadway around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

The spill, along with wet pavement from the overnight rain, caused very slippery conditions resulting in numerous accidents.

A Hazmat crew was called to the scene, but the cleanup went slowly.

“During cleanup efforts it was determined that an absorbent will need to be applied to the roadways before any other substance can be applied,” the Argyle Police Department said in a statement at 1 p.m. Thursday. “Mitigation is expected to take an extended period of time.”

The road was reopened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.