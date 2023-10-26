Guyer High School’s esports team displays digital dominance

Since Guyer High School first opened its doors in 2005, the Wildcats athletics program has worked hard to craft a reputation for excellence in the world of sport.

With two state championships in football, one in girls soccer and numerous other appearances in regional and state tournaments in other sports, Guyer has demonstrated a commitment to success that places it among the upper echelon of schools in the state.

These days, esports can be added to that list, as the Guyer Obsidian team competed in the High School Esports League (HESL) National competition in May of this year, where they finished third overall as a team.

Coach Lori Berney said esports have exploded in popularity in the state of Texas and throughout the country in recent years, and said there is a lot more to it than people may realize.

“Esports has grown tremendously over the past four to five years, with COVID giving it the fuel needed to really take off,” Berney said. “There are scholarships available for esports. In fact, our only senior on the team this past season, Justin Peacock, received multiple offers from colleges and universities from all over the United States.”

Berney said that at one state tournament competition, there were several college scouts present, including one that was prepared to offer four Obsidian players scholarships.

Esports is organized, competitive video gaming where teams compete in tournaments for titles, trophies, scholarships and cash prizes.

It is exclusively for students.

There are middle school, high school and college leagues, and some games require multiple players while others are individual.

The size of the competition varies from two schools in head-to-head matches, to district, regional, state meets and beyond.

“The level of skill that makes up a team also determines what kind of competition they should engage in,” Berney said. “Most of the games have skill level ratings, and the higher the rating the better the chances are of winning matches. Since the skill level of Obsidian was high, it only made sense for them to participate in a league that allowed them to advance beyond the state.”

The games that Guyer competes in are Rocket League, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Chess, and they are looking to expand to more approved games this coming season.

Their coaching staff for the Guyer esports program includes Berney, Dr. Shaun Perry, Hunter Arcuri, Keith Crappell and Mark Ellis

Though not UIL sanctioned, Berney said the standards are high, players’ grades are monitored and there are even tryouts.

“It just looks a little different, but the concept is the same,” Berney said. “We want the strongest players skill-wise, great team chemistry when playing multiple player dependent games, and an all-around great Wildcat who can represent our school, our program and themselves well.”

Seasons typically run about four months with two-week preseasons, and esports even have spectators—kind of.

“Since we stream most of our games, our turnout is usually with online traffic, which can be hard to nail down,” Berney said. “We have lots of followers on Twitter, YouTube and Twitch, which allows spectators to enjoy the games from the comfort of their home or anywhere. We were very fortunate to have friends and family support us in person at the LAN (local area network) tournaments that we competed in throughout the seasons.”

Berney said that one of the greatest things about esports is the camaraderie it inspires.

“Students who participate in esports are exercising and nourishing the very durable skills that we want for all students, in addition to being in an inclusive environment surrounded by a group that becomes a supportive family,” Berney said. “Students who are on our competitive teams build self-confidence and foster collaboration, develop analytical and critical thinking skills to solve problems and grow creative and communication skills.”

With the return of such players as Nolan VanWyngarden, Jaden Mayville and Jackson Block, Berney said she expects Guyer to have another strong season.

“We will never forget what it felt like to be on that journey to nationals and aspire to make it back there when May 2024 rolls around,” Berney said. “Who knows how far we will go, but we have a team that has the talent to take them there.”

Besides that, Berney wants her players to understand long after they leave Guyer High School that they made an impact while they were there.

“My hope for our teams and students is that they will be able to see that there are more opportunities for them than what they might think,” Berney said. “I want them to know that they can achieve their goals if they have the courage to believe in themselves and trust their skills. And lastly, that they have a fan for life in me who knows that they have left or will leave a legacy for those who come after them to continue this fascinating journey that has made a place for some extraordinary students just like them.”