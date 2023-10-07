Saturday, October 7, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

The Oaks: 5 benefits of downsizing in retirement

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1

Downsizing may feel a bit uncomfortable at first but choosing a senior living community like The Oaks at Flower Mound offers many advantages. Making this decision early in your retirement years puts you in control of your decisions and offers you a relaxing lifestyle, along with these benefits:

No More Maintenance Worries

A smaller space can minimize your daily chores and upkeep, giving you more time doing what you love. These tasks can take a lot of time and energy and may even become difficult and dangerous to handle on your own. With senior living at The Oaks at Flower Mound, you don’t have to spend time on daily chores and instead can focus on the things that make you happy.

Lower Monthly Bills

Senior living communities give you the benefit of one monthly payment for the bulk of your expenses. You won’t have the burden of paying for home repairs, property taxes or other costly surprises. You may be surprised at what you find when you add up your current monthly expenses and compare them to the affordable cost of living at The Oaks.

Build New Relationships

A community like The Oaks at Flower Mound is a great way to find social interaction with other seniors. In a senior living community, you’ll find shared areas to mix and mingle with other people who have common interests, as well as a wide variety of activities to help you build relationships with new neighbors.

Safety and Security

Residents and staff at The Oaks look after one another and have come together to keep each other safe. In cases of inclement weather or other emergencies, you have all your necessities nearby and don’t need to worry about venturing out.

Fresh Start

Don’t view this move as downsizing your home, but as an opportunity to have a fresh start in life with exciting new possibilities. Many residents at The Oaks feel a sense of relief in organizing and purging their belongings before any unexpected life changes or health problems occur. It gives you a chance to focus on what’s truly important.
By deciding to downsize now, you can take control of your retirement and live on your terms. When you’re ready to look for the right fit, check out the freedom you can find at a community like The Oaks at Flower Mound.

(Sponsored Content)

Previous articleHelp is on the way: Caregivers need not go it alone
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.