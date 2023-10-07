Help is on the way: Caregivers need not go it alone

So…. your parents are aging, you are worried because your mom gets lost driving to the neighborhood supermarket, your dad can’t remember to take his medicine, and their two-story house is full of fall hazards. You work full-time and can’t take them to their doctor’s appointments, much less hunt for new housing and actively protect them from being scammed.

Welcome to the club. Over 29% of the US population give care to chronically ill, disabled, or elderly family members or friends. You know you need help, but where do you start?

Use a holistic approach. Your estate planning/elder law attorney may be able to assist. In addition to advising about legal issues such as estate planning, fiduciary law, and guardianship, they either have in-house staff or can make a referral to someone to problem-solve and coordinate care and resources. Someone like a social worker, care manager or gerontologist.

They can prepare a comprehensive care plan for your parents that summarizes health conditions, specific care needs, current treatments and care recommendations.

They can visit your parents’ home, make recommendations on how to make it safer, and give you alternative housing options.

They can mediate between you and your parents over sticky issues like driving, money management, and downsizing. They can also counsel between family members if disagreements arise.

They can attend doctor visits, coordinate home health care, prepare a budget, help pay bills, find transportation, review day hab and senior centers, assist on benefits applications and find caregiver support for you.

They can recommend a rehab facility when a parent breaks a hip, or an assisted living facility when your parent’s physical or mental abilities decline.

They can monitor a parent’s care while in a facility.

They can also let you know when guardianship may be necessary.

Help is out there. You just need to know where to look.

Attorney Virginia Hammerle is an attorney at Hammerle Finley Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation, and real estate. Contact her at (972) 436-9300. This article does not constitute legal advice.

