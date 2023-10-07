Saturday, October 7, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

Help is on the way: Caregivers need not go it alone

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Attorney Virginia Hammerle

So…. your parents are aging, you are worried because your mom gets lost driving to the neighborhood supermarket, your dad can’t remember to take his medicine, and their two-story house is full of fall hazards. You work full-time and can’t take them to their doctor’s appointments, much less hunt for new housing and actively protect them from being scammed.

Welcome to the club. Over 29% of the US population give care to chronically ill, disabled, or elderly family members or friends. You know you need help, but where do you start?

Use a holistic approach. Your estate planning/elder law attorney may be able to assist. In addition to advising about legal issues such as estate planning, fiduciary law, and guardianship, they either have in-house staff or can make a referral to someone to problem-solve and coordinate care and resources. Someone like a social worker, care manager or gerontologist.

They can prepare a comprehensive care plan for your parents that summarizes health conditions, specific care needs, current treatments and care recommendations.

They can visit your parents’ home, make recommendations on how to make it safer, and give you alternative housing options.

They can mediate between you and your parents over sticky issues like driving, money management, and downsizing. They can also counsel between family members if disagreements arise.

They can attend doctor visits, coordinate home health care, prepare a budget, help pay bills, find transportation, review day hab and senior centers, assist on benefits applications and find caregiver support for you.

They can recommend a rehab facility when a parent breaks a hip, or an assisted living facility when your parent’s physical or mental abilities decline.

They can monitor a parent’s care while in a facility.

They can also let you know when guardianship may be necessary.

Help is out there. You just need to know where to look.

Attorney Virginia Hammerle is an attorney at Hammerle Finley Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation, and real estate. Contact her at (972) 436-9300. This article does not constitute legal advice.

(Sponsored Content)

Previous articleNurturing Young Minds: Helping children find their passion in sports and activities
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.