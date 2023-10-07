Lantana Update — October 2023

My name is Sam Johnson and I am honored to serve as President of the Professional Firefighters Association Local 5190. I have been in the fire service for over 15 years and currently serve as a Captain with Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1.

Over the last year, our Association has worked alongside our new Fire Chief and ESD Board of Commissioners to help educate our communities on how an ESD operates and what it takes to continue to be able to serve our citizens and while supporting the growth and demands of our District.

It is my privilege to work in the same community that I also raise my family in. As a citizen and firefighter, I respectfully ask for your support of Denton County ESD on the election ballot this November.

In the upcoming election, there are items on the ballot that will support your local firefighters, protect their jobs, and protect the services that we provide to you as citizens. We ask that you participate in this election and vote “FOR” the propositions: FOR Lantana joining the ESD 1 and FOR the creation of Denton County Emergency Services District No. 2 (ESD 2). You can help us secure excellent, cost-effective, and locally-controlled ambulance and emergency medical services.

By voting FOR Propositions A, B, & C, you help guarantee:

Funding for EMS services to guarantee fast-response, high-quality care – matching neighboring Texas communities

Adding Lantana to the ESD

As members, we are proud to provide a consistent top-tier level of service. ESD 2 will allow for proper funding for emergency medical services (EMS), will keep EMS services local, and will allow us to continue to provide EMS to our community.

Your firefighters are proud to serve this community and we are in support of these propositions on the upcoming ballot. Over the past year, we have been humbled by the support of our citizens and graciousness of the towns that we serve. The propositions on the upcoming ballot will allow your fire department to move forward and continue to provide professional and sustainable fire and emergency medical services.

Your voice matters in ensuring our community’s safety and well-being. Please vote “FOR” 3 times on the ballot to bring Lantana into ESD 1 and for the creation of ESD 2 to fund ambulance service. (Submitted by Sam Johnson)

Safety & Security Fair

Lantana Cares invites neighbors to learn about keeping our community safe and secure. Join us at the 1st Lantana Cares Safety & Security Fair on Saturday, Oct. 14th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lantana Community Event Center, 1301 Haverford Ln. (Barrington neighborhood near the roundabout).

Come learn about the Lantana Neighborhood Crime Watch and how neighbors help look out for each other. The folks from Denton County Emergency Services District #1 (DCESD#1) will also be there to speak about National Fire Prevention Week and how cooking safety begins with YOU! Special guest DCESD#1 Chief Ricky Vaughan will be on hand to answer questions about our growing district and news about the upcoming election.

Topics include cyber security, home/fire safety, drug awareness and school security. DCESD#1 will be handing out home CPR training kits to the first 60 families and Lantana Cares has FREE fire extinguishers for 100 Lantana households. There will be a food truck: Wieners & Saks with hot dogs and chips for attendees and a bounce house for the kiddos!

To find out more about Lantana Cares, please visit our website at LantanaCares.org, send us an email [email protected] or leave a voice message at 940-448-0406. You can also find us on the Lantana community website Groups page at lantanalive.com. (Submitted by Kristine Hallingstad)

Ladies League Charity Auction

The Lantana Ladies League has wrapped up the first month of its social and fundraising events to continue making a positive impact. So far, time and resources have been dedicated to support important causes, including CASA of Denton County, Bob’s House of Hope and Heart of the City Lewisville. At the same time, its special interest groups continue to grow, offering local women the chance to delve into their individual interests while forging lasting connections.

Join the League for an unforgettable evening at the Purses & Pearls, Whiskey & Wallets Charity Auction, proudly benefiting Journey to Dream. This year we’re opening our doors to the gents, so bring your friends and family to the Courtyard by Marriott at the Flower Mound River Walk on Friday, Nov. 10th. Get ready to bid on your favorite purses and wallets, complete with fabulous surprises inside.

The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. with a chance to grab a drink and explore the Silent Auction and Buy tables. Dinner starts at 7 p.m., and the excitement peaks with the Live Auction at 8:15 p.m. Plus, don’t forget our ‘Red, White & Whiskey’ lucky draw for a chance to win a high-quality bottle of wine or whiskey. Let’s make this night one for the books!

Tickets are $75 ticket per person. To buy tickets, go to lantanaladiesleague.com/events or follow us on Facebook or Instagram. (Submitted by Shawna White, LLL President)