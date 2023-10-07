Around Argyle — October 2023

Hello, Argyle! It’s an exciting time around town, and there are a lot of great things happening. We also have some amazing opportunities on the horizon as Argyle continues to attract premium developers and desirable businesses & amenities to the area.

I’ll share more details in a minute, but I would first like to thank town staff for their hard work and commitment to serving the citizens of Argyle. We have a first-class group of employees, and under the outstanding leadership of Town Administrator Erika McComis, they provide the vital services that keep the town running smoothly. I’m proud to say that employee morale is now the highest it’s been in years, and rarely does a week go by that I don’t hear multiple compliments from citizens about the wonderful job our staff is doing serving the community.

On a related note, Argyle has been blessed to have so many citizens step up and volunteer to serve on numerous committees. These include the Planning and Zoning Commission, Municipal Development District (MDD), Crime Control and Prevention District (CCPD), the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC), and others. And while our Town Council and Mayor are indeed elected officials, we are essentially volunteers as well. If you’re interested in learning more about any of these roles or wish to volunteer, please check out the Town of Argyle’s website for additional details and meeting schedules. Another way to learn more is to attend the Town Hall Open House, which we are in the process of rescheduling after it was canceled in September due to illness. This will be an opportunity to tour the facility and meet staff representatives & elected officials. Members of Argyle Boards and Commissions will also be available to answer your questions. Watch the Town’s website for the new date and details of this free and educational event, which will be open to everyone.

Now, on to some of the exciting things I mentioned at the beginning of this article. The Cactus Canyon restaurant project by Circle Star Brands (Marty B’s) to be located on FM 407 west of the Well Church continues to move along with strong support from the Argyle community and will be breaking ground soon. This upscale Mexican restaurant is currently scheduled to open in early October 2024. Another project already under construction is the “Argyle Neighborhood Shops” by Slate, located on the east side of CVS near the intersection of Hwy 377 and FM 407. This two-story building will contain a variety of businesses including a dance studio, food and retail. The developer informed us that they’re finalizing agreements with many of these businesses, and the Town will share names as soon as we are able. Town Council also recently approved a new and much needed child care center to go in behind the former Johnny Joe’s convenience store on Hwy 377. The developer is also planning a restaurant to replace Johnny Joe’s, but has not yet formally submitted anything to the town yet. We’re excited about these and other potential projects that are still only in the very early exploratory discussion stage.

Speaking of development, I would like to acknowledge the forward thinking and proactive work of Nabila Nur, Argyle’s Director of Community Development. Not only is she supporting the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee with her expertise as they work to update the Town’s comprehensive plan, but she recently took the initiative to pull together Argyle’s first Developer Roundtable. It was well attended and provided a forum for developers to network and share their candid feedback, both good and not so good, on working with the town. We sincerely appreciate everyone that participated, and we expect to make this a regular event to help us continually improve processes and make it easier to do business with the Town of Argyle.

In closing, please know this: Argyle citizens have my commitment that this administration will share all development-related information as soon as we are able, and we will continue to utilize open forums and PACE meetings with developers to foster open discussion, citizen engagement and public feedback well before any major proposal goes before P&Z or Town Council for a vote. Any developer, business or individual can pretty much float any idea out there on social media, no matter how outrageous or unlikely, and it’s incredibly easy for a few keyboard warriors to pick it up, run with it and create a lot of unnecessary fear and anxiety. Rather than jumping on the bandwagon, please reach out with any questions or concerns. Thank you!

If you aren’t already subscribed to the Town’s “Notify Me” service for updates and announcements, I highly recommend you visit www.argyletx.com and sign up.