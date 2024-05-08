Denton County under Tornado Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of North Texas, including Denton County, through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for severe storms, including the possibility of tornadoes. Scattered storms are expected to develop along a dryline and cold front and move through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The main threats in and around Denton County on Wednesday are damaging winds up to 70 mph, hail as large as softballs and a few possible tornadoes. Residents should be prepared to act if a Tornado Warning is issued in their area.

More severe weather is expected in the area on Thursday afternoon and evening.

