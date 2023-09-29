Parker: The future of Texas state parks and the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund

By Texas State Senator Tan Parker

One hundred years. A century of vast landscapes, unforgettable family memories, and a testament to the spirit of Texas. This year, as we celebrate the centennial anniversary of the Texas state parks system, we reflect on our incredible past while also looking forward to the promise of an even brighter future.

Our state parks represent some of the most cherished natural landscapes in the Lone Star State. They are the places where families camp under the stars, children catch their first fish, and Texans from all walks of life find solace in the beauty and tranquility of the great outdoors. These parks tell a story of conservation, community, and commitment.

As stewards of this legacy, Texans must acknowledge a truth: the beauty and longevity of our parks system require both admiration and action. It’s no secret that many of our beloved state parks face significant challenges and overcrowding. For Texas’ parks system to thrive for another century, we need to guarantee it is equipped to meet the demands of a growing population.

This is why Proposition 14 is so critical to preserving our treasured land. I authored this constitutional amendment as a testament to our past and an investment for our future. A “yes” vote for Prop 14 is a vote to create the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, a commitment to the generations of Texans to come, a promise that they too will have beautiful spaces to explore, appreciate, and protect.

The Centennial Parks Fund serves as more than just a financial reservoir. It is a dedicated fund for the acquisition of new state park land, unlocking opportunities for the creation of new parks that showcase Texas’ magnificent landscapes and natural beauty. By establishing this fund, we ensure that resources are set aside, safeguarded, and used solely for the betterment of our parks system.

The legacy of our state parks is intertwined with the spirit of Texas. Our shared history is one of resilience, innovation, and boundless optimism. As we mark this centennial milestone, let us celebrate the memories forged in the heart of our parks and take decisive action to ensure their future.

Proposition 14 reflects Texas values, a measure of our gratitude, and a roadmap for the next century of Texas state parks. As Texans go to the polls this November, let’s vote YES on Prop 14 to protect, preserve, and propel our state parks into their next magnificent century.

Together, we can ensure that the beauty, wonder, and history of Texas are celebrated for generations to come.