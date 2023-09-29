Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Aug. 2 at 4:54 a.m., police responded to a report of three suspicious juveniles in the 5400 block of Timber Creek Road. The teens fled in a white SUV, which another officer saw and pulled over. Five victims on Timber Creek confirmed that their vehicles had been broken into. The driver of the SUV, 19, told officers that he and his friends came to Flower Mound to look through vehicles, and all they had taken was one iPad. The three passengers — ages 14, 15 and 16 – and the driver were arrested and charged.

On Aug. 3, a 73-year-old resident reported that while she was using her iPad, a popup ad said she’d been hacked and she should call a phone number for Apple Tech. She called the number, and suspects told her to withdraw $60,000 and deposit it in three different bitcoin ATMs over the next two days, which she did before realizing that it was a scam.

On Aug. 8, police arrested a 45-year-old Flower Mound man after one of his five foster children, a girl under 14, reported that he raped her and had inappropriate contact with her on multiple evenings while his wife was at work. Police interviewed other children at the home, who corroborated the victim’s account. Police charged the man with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

On Aug. 21, Flower Mound police responded to threatening statements made via voice message at Marcus High School. FMPD investigated the situation and determined the threat was not legitimate. Other schools in North Texas, and the town of Flower Mound, also received similar false threats.