High School Football Scoreboard

Marcus 35, Flower Mound 26

The 24th annual Mound Showdown failed to disappoint once again, as Marcus held on for a 35-26 victory over Flower Mound.

The Marauders now hold a 14-10 edge in the rivalry game, and have won the last four contests.

Marcus scored first in the game on a 1-yard run from Isaiah Keliikipi to make it 7-0 Marauders.

The Jaguars answered when Jake Watson hit Jason Welch on a 17-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7.

Dane Parlin then hit Rhett Garza on a 65-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7 Marcus headed into the second quarter.

The Marauders went up 21-7 in the second quarter on a 5-yard run from Brock Golwas and led at the half by 14 points.

In the third quarter, Miguel Arenas kicked a 30-yard field goal for Flower Mound to make it 21-10 in favor of Marcus.

Keliikipi scored on a 19-yard run to give the Marauders a 28-10 lead, but Flower Mound came right back and scored on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Noah Erdman to Welch to make it 28-17 Marcus with 10:56 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Arenas then kicked a 35-yard field goal to make it 28-20, and Erdman hit Welch on a 13-yard touchdown pass to bring the game to within two points for the Jaguars.

Keliikipi broke a 45-yard touchdown run late in the fourth to seal the victory for Marcus.

Keliikipi rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns in the game for Marcus, and Welch finished 100 yards receiving and three touchdowns for Flower Mound.

Jaguars wide out Carter Massey had 155 yards receiving in the game.

Marcus (2-3, 2-0) will host Coppell at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6, while Flower Mound (2-3, 0-2) will travel to Plano East at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6.

MARAUDERS WIN!!

NO MO FLO MO!!

Guyer 55, McKinney Boyd 7

The Wildcats picked up an impressive win against McKinney Boyd on Friday night.

Isaac Harney hit Corbin Glasco on a 31-yard touchdown pass to give Guyer a 7-0 lead, and then Ahmed Yussuf scored on a 9-yard run to make it 14-0 Wildcats.

Ford Stinson booted a 31-yard field goal to make it 17-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Sterling Schneider scored on a 14-yard run and Harney connected with Josiah Martin on a 47-yard touchdown pass to give Guyer a 31-0 halftime lead.

Denton Guyer 2024 WR and Boston College commit Josiah Martin flys by the Boyd defense for a TD Guyer up big late in the second quarter, 31-0 https://t.co/kFX6nYVAiQ pic.twitter.com/3Lalbi8176 — Griffin McVeigh (@Griffin_McVeigh) September 30, 2023

Harney picked up where he left off in the third quarter, throwing a 44-yard touchdown pass to Martin and then hooking up with Glasco a second time, this one for 20 yards, to give Guyer a 45-0 lead with 4:47 to play in the third quarter.

Boyd scored a touchdown with nine seconds remaining in the third quarter, and Guyer answered in the fourth quarter when Stinson kicked a 37-yard field goal to make it 48-7 Guyer.

Aidan Cruz then scored on a 4-yard run for the Wildcats in the fourth to close out scoring in the game.

Harney was 15-27, with 332 yards and four touchdown passes in the game for the Wildcats.

Guyer (4-2, 2-1) will be in its bye next week and host Braswell at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Liberty Christian 52, Frisco Legacy Christian 0

In a battle of unbeatens, Liberty Christian cruised to a 52-0 victory on Friday night to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Cole Welliver hit Quinton Brown on a 14-yard pass in the first quarter to make it 7-0 Liberty Christian.

Michael Stump kicked a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter to give Liberty a 10-0 lead, and then Welliver and Brown hooked up on a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-0 Warriors.

The Liberty defense then came up big when Jaylin Hawkins returned an interception 25-yards for a touchdown, and following a 14-yard touchdown run from Blake Brisker, Liberty Christian led 31-0 at the half.

Early in the third quarter, Welliver hit Brady Janusek on a 5-yard pass, and Chase Garnett broke a 44-yard run to make it 45-0 Liberty Christian at the end of three.

In the fourth quarter, Welliver tossed a 56-yard touchdown pass to Hawkins to give the Warriors a 52-0 lead.

Brown caught 4 passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns in the victory for Liberty Christian.

Liberty Christian (5-0, 0-0) will open up district with Fort Worth Christian at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 at home.

Coppell 49, Lewisville 28

Lewisville came up short on Friday night to Coppell.

It was actually the Fighting Farmers who got on the board first, scoring a 34-yard touchdown run from Viron Ellison to make it 7-0.

Coppell responded with 35 unanswered points before Lewisville scored again in the third quarter on an 8-yard run from Ellison.

Then the game became a bit of a slug fest, as Coppell scored to make it 42-14 Cowboys, and Lewisville answered with 30-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Terrell to Ellison to make it a 21-point deficit for the Farmers headed into the fourth quarter.

Coppell scored again, before Terrell and Ellison hooked up a second time, this one on a 44-yard touchdown pass to make it 49-28 Cowboys.

Ellison rushed for 146 yards and two scores, and caught three passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Lewisville (3-2, 1-1) will host Plano West at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6

Northwest 63, Azle 7

The Northwest Texans had no problems with Azle on Friday night, keeping the Hornets to just one trip to the end zone.

Greyson Steele kicked a 28-yard field goal in the first quarter to make it 3-0 Texans headed into the second quarter.

Leddie Thompson then hit Cooper McComas on a 21-yard touchdown pass to make it 9-0 Northwest and Ife Durodoye broke a 68-yard run to give the Texans a 15-0 lead.

Later in the quarter, Thompson connected with Adam Thurston on a 36-yard touchdown pass and Chad Phillips returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown, as Northwest led 29-0 at the break.

In the third quarter, Durodoye broke a 50-yard run to make it 35-0 Texans and then tacked on a 19-yard run to give the Texans a 42-0 lead.

The defense came up big again in the third, as Mason Fritz returned an interception 26 yards for a score and Northwest led 49-0 with 7:02 to play in the quarter.

An 11-yard run with 2:26 to play in the third quarter made it 56-0 Northwest before Azle finally got on the board.

Bryce Etchieson scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth to make the game 63-7.

Durodoye rushed for 243 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Texans.

Northwest (4-1, 2-1) will host Saginaw at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5.