Saturday, September 30, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Highland Village Police Blotter

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
2

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On the morning of Aug. 4, police responded to Walmart where an asset protection manager detained a theft suspect. Store employees said they had created a file because the suspect skip-scanned items at self-checkout on at least 10 different occasions, which were caught on video. The suspect was issued citations for each theft.

On Aug. 10 at 9:25 p.m., officers conducted a routine traffic stop in the 5000 block of Village Parkway and located marijuana, THC oil and a handgun. A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carry of a weapon.

On Aug. 17 at 2:24 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a Penske moving van at the corner of Ranney Drive and Highland Shores Boulevard. Due to a noticeable odor of marijuana, the officer conducted a probable cause search and found meth, heroin, Xanax, marijuana, a handgun and various paraphernalia and materials used to produce narcotics. Three people were arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Previous articleHigh School Football Scoreboard
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.