Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On the morning of Aug. 4, police responded to Walmart where an asset protection manager detained a theft suspect. Store employees said they had created a file because the suspect skip-scanned items at self-checkout on at least 10 different occasions, which were caught on video. The suspect was issued citations for each theft.

On Aug. 10 at 9:25 p.m., officers conducted a routine traffic stop in the 5000 block of Village Parkway and located marijuana, THC oil and a handgun. A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carry of a weapon.

On Aug. 17 at 2:24 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a Penske moving van at the corner of Ranney Drive and Highland Shores Boulevard. Due to a noticeable odor of marijuana, the officer conducted a probable cause search and found meth, heroin, Xanax, marijuana, a handgun and various paraphernalia and materials used to produce narcotics. Three people were arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses and unlawful carry of a weapon.