Eads: Denton County’s fight against despair

After recently hearing about a friend my age who died from depression, the subject of suicide has weighed heavily on my mind.

I believe it is important to bring up the topic of suicide again because it is so important and relevant. One life lost to suicide is one too many.

Data shows us that while suicide deaths decreased early in the recent pandemic, these numbers have increased since then.

As of August, an estimated 83 suicides were reported in Denton County this year. In 2022, there were 120 suicides. In 2021, there were 98. In 2020, there were 81.

In August alone, the seven reported suicides were all men between the ages of 25 and 64 with the highest number, three, in the 45 to 54 age group.

In Denton County, we fortunately have resources to help anyone contemplating suicide as well as friends and family members who feel someone they love is suicidal or are dealing with the aftermath of a suicide.

One of the main resources is a 24/7 hotline – 9-8-8. Those three numbers will connect you with someone who can help – whether you are a friend, family member or someone feeling suicidal.

Texas Health Resources, thanks to the Denton County Behavioral Health Leadership Team, now offers QPR training for the public. QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer – the three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.

Just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help. Each year, thousands of people are taking the course to save the life of a friend, colleague, sibling, or neighbor.

Topics include:

How to Question, Persuade, and Refer someone who may be suicidal

How to get help for yourself or learn more about preventing suicide

The common causes of suicidal behavior

The warning signs of suicide

How to get help for someone in crisis

The next class is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 17. There is no cost though registration is required as seats are limited.

Denton County MHMR also provides community training, ranging from Mental Health First Aid for adults, youth and teens; AS+K?, a suicide prevention gatekeeper training on suicide prevalence, risk factors, warning signs and how to help; and ASIST, a two-day suicide intervention training to learn how to help someone focus on safety when experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Another is our Denton County MHMR LOSS Team, which offers post suicide support for families. This program has been in existence since 2015. The mostly volunteer organization includes qualified health professionals as well as suicide survivors. The team visits families to connect them with available resources and to show them there is life after the suicide of a family member. They also check back with families to ensure they are getting the support they need – an important component that can help lessen the potential risk for family members dying of suicide themselves due to the guilt of losing a loved one to suicide. The Denton County MHMR Loss Team can be reached at 940-205-6706.

I humbly plead anyone who believes they are at risk of suicidal behavior or knows someone who might be to reach out for help. Let us work together to help destigmatize suicide and possibly save more lives.