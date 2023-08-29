Flower Mound invites residents to participate in Charter Review meeting

The town of Flower Mound is currently reviewing its Town Charter, and it’s inviting the public to participate at its first Charter Review Commission meeting this week.

A municipal charter is the basic document that defines the organization, powers, functions and essential procedures of a municipality, according to a town news release. Flower Mound’s charter also governs the actions of the Town Council and staff, as well as creates basic guidelines and principles essential in efficient operations. To read Flower Mound’s current Town Charter and learn more, visit www.flower-mound.com/335/Town-Charter.

The first Charter Review Commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. Residents will be able to provide public comments there or at [email protected]. A second meeting will be announced at a later date.