French restaurant opens in Flower Mound

Vieux Carré Brasserie, a new French sit-down restaurant, opened its doors Monday in Parker Square.

In its current soft opening, the restaurant plans to be open from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, though those hours are subject to change. It will be closed Saturday for a private event.

Owner Carrie Britton, a sommelier, said she fell in love with France during her travels.

“From the first time I went there, I wanted to open a brasserie (a French bistro),” Britton said.

Britton owns The Funky Door Bistro & Wine Room in Lubbock, and she and her husband split their time between Lubbock and Flower Mound. The name, pronounced VOO CaRAY, translates to Old Square and is also the name of a classic French cocktail. Britton said the new restaurant is a cozier eatery than the large Lubbock one. Vieux Carré serves wines, craft cocktails and food for different budgets and tastes. The menu features French soups and stews, cheese dishes, steaks, sandwiches and more. There’s also a brunch menu for the weekends.

“We fell in love with Flower Mound, it’s a great community and the people are so friendly,” Britton said. “I hope everybody leaves here saying they just had the most incredible experience.”

