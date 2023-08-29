Tuesday, August 29, 2023
ERCOT issues another conservation appeal

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
For the seventh time in less than two weeks, ERCOT, Texas’ power grid operator, issued a Conservation Appeal on Tuesday because “tight grid conditions” are expected this evening.

“Due to a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation, operating reserves for ERCOT are expected to be low in the afternoon and evening,” the agency said in a news release.

ERCOT is asking all Texans to safely conserve their electricity use from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday. ERCOT expects similar conditions on Wednesday as well and may issue another conservation appeal then.

“Today’s conservation appeal does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions at this time,” ERCOT said in the news release. “Current forecasts are showing a potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation.”

ERCOT asked all government agencies to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

According to the Public Utility Commission, ways to reduce electricity use during peak times include turning up your thermostat a degree or two and postponing running major appliances or pool pumps during the requested timeframe.

Thus summer, ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records.

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

