Pedestrian, 21, killed on Lewisville highway

One pedestrian died and another was seriously injured Saturday after being struck by a vehicle on Sam Rayburn Tollway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

About 12:25 a.m., two young women were riding in a Toyota Corolla on the tollway, near Denton Tap Road in Lewisville, when the vehicle struck the left-side concrete barrier and came to a stop, according to a DPS news release on Tuesday. The vehicle was disabled, partially on the left shoulder and partially in the left lane. The two women, 18 and 21, got out and were standing near the vehicle when a pickup driving in the left lane struck the Corolla and both women.

Maham Junaid Khan, 21, of McKinney, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and the pickup driver was also taken to a hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The investigating is ongoing and no additional information is available, as of Tuesday morning.