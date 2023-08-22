Just the Facts with Mayor Robertson — August 2023

Summer is about over and I for one am ready to move into cooler weather. Thank you for your water conservation efforts as I know with the extreme heat we’ve experienced, it’s been challenging. A reminder: Copper Canyon is still in Stage 2 water conservation. Watering is allowed 3 times a week; even addresses Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday. Odd addresses Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Copper Canyon Town Council, town staff and I have been working diligently over the last year to achieve some exciting things for our town. At the July 10th council meeting, we unanimously passed an ordinance to establish our own Copper Canyon Police Department. This has been a several-year endeavor for us and I want to thank Mayor Pro Tem Steve Hill, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Rudy Castillo and former Town Administrator Donna Welsh for their tireless efforts meeting with state and local law enforcement, residents of Copper Canyon and Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell to achieve our goals. As you can imagine, this is not a simple task with all the certifications, infrastructure and inventory which must be met, but we are moving rapidly and will keep you updated on the progress.

Some of you had the chance to meet and visit with our new Town Administrator, Troy Meyer, at the 4th of July picnic. Troy comes to Copper Canyon after serving the town of Westlake since 2004 in various capacities including Assistant Town Manager. Much like Copper Canyon, Westlake is a small town with large properties and a population which grew from 400 to 1,800 over the years and he achieved several successes including overseeing facilities, public works, cemetery and community events. Projects include building expansions on the charter school campus, roads and the town’s Fire/EMS Station #1. Troy attributes his success to his belief in servant leadership and the value of relationship building with fellow staff members, town council and the community in which he serves.

Troy and his family enjoy spending time together and especially the outdoors including fishing and hiking. They will fit in well with the rural lifestyle we all appreciate here in Copper Canyon. We are fortunate to have him join our team as we begin the process of growing our Town Hall footprint and our Copper Canyon Police Department as well as the day-to-day administration of Town Hall.

To keep updated on things happening in Copper Canyon, sign up for the town email blast or check our website at www.coppercanyon-tx.org.