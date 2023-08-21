Police investigate, clear Marcus High School after threat

The Flower Mound Police Department investigated a threat at Marcus High School on Monday afternoon and determined there was no real threat to the campus.

According to an email to families from Marcus Principal Will Skelton, the school received a voice message making threatening statements late in the afternoon. FMPD fully investigated the situation and determined the threat was not legitimate. Around the same time, the town of Flower Mound received a similar call, as did other schools in North Texas, according to Lewisville ISD.

“We take any threat against our campus seriously,” Skelton said in the email. “I want to encourage you to please talk to your children about the serious nature of making threats, because those words can lead to significant district and legal consequences … I want to assure you, if we believe at any point there is a legitimate threat to our campus, we will immediately communicate with parents via phone calls, emails and social media postings. There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our students and staff.”