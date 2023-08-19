Travel with Terri to Galveston Island

The Playground of the South, and the Ellis Island of the West, Galveston Island is truly a vacation destination for everyone. It’s a charming Southern retreat and just 50 miles from Houston.

When you think of Galveston you might think of the beach, but it offers so much more. It has amazing architecture, a rich history, first-rate accommodations, restaurants, and unique attractions. This Texas island offers an endless number of ways to enjoy your next Gulf Coast getaway.

Galveston has 32 miles of sandy shoreline with warm Gulf of Mexico weather. Whatever is your sun-seeking fancy, Galveston has a beach for you. Here’s a short description of a few of Galveston’s beaches:

Seawall Urban Park has the longest continuous sidewalk in America featuring a 10-mile stretch of coast along Seawall Boulevard. Visitors can ride bikes, rent old fashion surreys or jog between the boulevard and the beach.

Stewart’s Beach is Galveston’s premier family beach. It has lifeguards that keep a close watch on swimmers, and there are volleyball courts, as well as rentable chairs and umbrellas for those content to enjoy the sights. Here alcohol is not permitted.

East Beach is the biggest beach in Texas and is known for its festivals, live concerts and an annual sandcastle competition held each August. This is your ultimate beach for letting loose. Offering concessions, umbrella rentals and volleyball courts, plus a boardwalk, concert stage and an outdoor bar.

Literally built over the Gulf of Mexico’s rolling waves, Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier is truly a one-of-a-kind attraction on the Gulf. We loved this iconic place that features waterfront fun and entertainment. The pier showcases family-oriented rides, midway games, a wide selection of food, heart-pounding thrill rides, an old-fashioned midway illuminated by vibrant neon lights, and the aroma of pizza, hamburgers, and funnel cake… all this on a giant pier over the Gulf. In 1943 during the stress of the war, the original Pleasure Pier was opened as an entertainment facility for America’s military and their families. There was even an outdoor theatre at the far end of the pier where visitors could watch movies under the stars. The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier is a must, there’s no other destination like it on the entire Gulf Coast.

Monthly, this creative and festive island community comes together in celebration. Sunny days and mild nights make Galveston Island the perfect place to enjoy festivals all year long. The Tall Ships Festival is just one of many annual festivals and annual celebrations and we were lucky enough to see the epic 2023 Tall Ships Galveston Festival. This is where they host tours of participating historic ships, special events, excursions, music, food, and family fun. The festival kicked off with the grand entrance of the Tall Ships in an impressive “Parade of Sail.” This was a surreal sight, seeing these historic vessels cruising near the shoreline in the Gulf of Mexico. It was proudly led by the 1877 ELISSA, one of only three ships of her kind in the world to still sail actively. Elissa serves as the Official Tall Ship of Texas, a National Historic Landmark. At Pier 21, this popular event draws thousands of people to witness the beautiful tall ships from the age of sail and provides a unique opportunity to embark on ships and interact with the crews of different vessels. This was such a fun, hands-on, educational experience.

As you cross over the Galveston Causeway and make your way onto the island, be looking because you’ll be greeted by 3 enormous pyramids. Each one is amazing, educational and unique. There is the Aquarium Pyramid, Discovery Pyramid and Rainforest Pyramid. Also, Moody Gardens features two state-of-the-art theaters, the 3D and 4D theaters, that offer visitors an immersive movie-watching experience. And there is more – a premier Golf Course, Spa, Fitness Center, and Colonel Paddlewheel Boat. Also, if you want to stay nearby, they also have nice accommodations. The Moody Gardens Hotel is surrounded by lush tropical gardens and has a beach, huge pool and lazy river. There are plenty of great dining options as well. You basically never have to leave the property. Moody Gardens is yet another unique Galveston Island icon. I had heard of Moody Gardens before but had no idea how impressive and massive this place is. It truly has something to offer everyone.

If you love historical hotels, as I do – you will swoon over The Grand Galvez, known as “The Queen of the Gulf.” I certainly felt like a queen staying here. It was established in 1911 and is the only grand historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast. A multi-million-dollar renovation was just completed at the 112-year-old Galveston beachfront hotel which is now rated as a AAA 4-diamond property. Throughout the year it has had many high-profile guests. In fact, in 1937 President Franklin D. Roosevelt made the Galvez his official Summer White House while he fished offshore on his yacht, the USS Potomac.

I love every area of this grand hotel. In my opinion, it has one of the best Sunday Brunch’s in the state of Texas. Grand Galvez Sunday Brunch offers an abundant buffet spread of Lone Star State specials, Gulf Coast seafood, and an unmatched display of breakfast specialties. The dining room overlooks the pool area and has a spacious free-form saline pool and jacuzzi all surrounded by numerous swaying palm trees. There are also lounges and cabanas, poolside service, and a swim-up bar. The Grand Galvez Spa is a great escape to an oasis of restorative luxury where you can treat yourself to a premier spa experience. And the Founders Bar might just be my favorite place in the entire hotel. It’s an elegant lobby bar with exquisite views of the Texas Gulf and the beautifully restored Peacock Alley. The vibe is romantic and sexy all underneath massive magnificent ruby-red chandeliers.

The 220-room pink resort hotel is a significant landmark. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a member of the Historic Hotels of America. The Grand Galvez is simply magnificent and is worthy of any special celebration.

While the 32 miles of beaches are beautiful, as I experienced…Galveston is so much more. What a fun surprise. It is chocked full of art, fun attractions, historic architecture, great hotels, excellent restaurants, chic boutiques and festivals galore – all tucked within a quaint Texas Gulf Coast barrier island. This vacation destination is not to be missed!

www.thegrandgalvez.com www.moodygardens.com www.visitgalveston.com

Follow Terri on social media at Travel with Terri.