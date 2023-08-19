Robson Ranch Rambler — August 2023

Is 70 old? Am I old? The answer to that last question is an emphatic “No”! In a recent study, Millennials typically viewed 59 as old, while Boomers put the threshold at around 73. Aging, like bankruptcy in Hemingway’s description, happens two ways, slowly and then all at once. I think Hemingway nailed it. My father was physically active and mentally acute until his mid-80’s and then he wasn’t. We are all on different trajectories and my active octogenarian friends have ample funds in their health and well-being banks. Living in an Active Adult/55+ Community, we are insulated from the Millennial viewpoint and, at the same time, have up close and personal experiences with friends and neighbors whose health has swiftly deteriorated.

At Robson Ranch, we have many ways to stay and feel young no matter where we are on our life’s journey. The Motorcycle Club rides near and far. They tell tales about the bikes they have had or have ridden, why they started, and what caused them to move on. Stories are told with glints in their eyes, even the stories that ended with a spill. Newer on the scene are the electric bicycles. We see more of them tooling around the Ranch, taking the hills and inclines of Robson more graciously than they could on bicycles. Cyclists meet every Friday for a “Robson Ramble,” which is one-hour-ish of riding around Robson. All types of bikes are welcome, including recumbents, trikes, and electric bikes.

Nothing keeps you young like hanging with your buddies. Girl’s trips abound at Robson Ranch. Girls on Wheels goes everywhere their interests take them. They have been rock climbing, immersed themselves in local Asian markets and tried their hand at glass blowing. The Material Girls have traveled to quilt museums around Texas and their quilts have traveled to Africa. The Fishing Club has dropped its line into lots of lakes in Texas, in surrounding states and the Great Lakes. It is up to us to make our fun and we have many examples of groups doing just that.

Travel can make you younger, really! It increases your appreciation of what we have. It takes you outside of your comfort zone. It’s a great way to stay fit. Seniors have access to numerous travel planning resources. The Robson Road Runners Travel Club gives us every opportunity to enjoy day trips or “at sea” adventures or amazing European trips with our Robson friends.

Talk about doing something that you haven’t done since your 20’s. I understand that some residents have camped out overnight at the Clubhouse to get popular cover band concert tickets! Hopefully, we can all do whatever brings us joy and prolong the good days.