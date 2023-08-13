Sunday, August 13, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

Don’t party too hardy

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
45
Kendra Rey

It’s back to school, which means there is a whole new crop of high school seniors! Senior year is an exciting time, with loads of parties throughout the year. And parents want to make this time of celebration as memorable and fun as they can.

One disturbing trend, though, is for parents to provide alcohol for these kids’ parties. Parents downplay this practice by supposedly requiring everyone to spend the night, or taking away keys at the door. But we all know that adolescents are very resourceful. If they want to leave the party, they’re going to leave. Parents need to understand the liability they are exposing themselves and their family to if they decide to “sponsor” any alcohol for a party attended by minors.

The Texas Dram Shop Act (Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code Chapter 2) holds private citizen social hosts responsible if they serve alcohol to a minor under the age of 18 who goes on to get in an accident. The victim of any accident can sue the hosting adult for damages, which if there is a death involved, will be quite significant.

Damages do not have to be caused by drunk driving. Just being “out of control” and causing property damage, or accidentally falling over on the wrong person, can cause extensive damages for which our “fun” parent will be held liable.

Additionally, hosts don’t actually have to serve or provide the alcohol to be liable. Just knowing the alcohol is available and allowing the minor to partake on the premises can cause liability to the hosts if a minor gets drunk.

The bottom line: don’t provide alcohol to minors. Aside from being a criminal offense, you could be exposing your family to extraordinary levels of liability. And that’s a buzz-kill.

Kendra Rey is an attorney at Hammerle Finley Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation, and real estate. Contact her at (972) 436-9300. This article does not constitute as legal advice.

(Sponsored content)

Previous articleFree Medicare?
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.