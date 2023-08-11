Hotel breaks ground in Northlake

The town of Northlake celebrated the groundbreaking of a new hotel on Thursday.

A new full-service Cambria Hotel & Conference Center is coming to the southwest corner of Dale Earnhardt Way and Northport Drive, behind the 7-Eleven store on Hwy 114.

The hotel will be four stories tall, about 75,000 square feet and will have 111 rooms, a restaurant and bar, according to the town of Northlake. The 10,000-square-foot conference center will connect to the hotel and offer 6,000 square feet of meeting space.

Cambria is hoping to open the hotel by early 2025, according to the town of Northlake.