Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — August 2023

Hello, Flower Mound! I can’t believe it’s already August, which means we’re just days away from the start of the school year.

Once school starts back up, school zone speed limits will once again be in effect during certain times of the day. Be mindful of the yellow flashing lights and posted school zone signs, keep your eyes on the road, and minimize distractions (including your phone)! You’ll also see school buses back on our roads. In accordance with Texas law, drivers must stop when a school bus extends its stop sign or when it turns on its flashing red lights. When this happens, drivers in all lanes and in both directions must come to a complete stop. This applies to a two-way street or a highway with a center turn lane. The rules are different if there’s a median. In that instance, only motorists on the side of the road where the bus is located have to stop, while cars on the other side of the road may continue driving.

As more students begin walking and biking to school, please make sure your sidewalks are pedestrian-friendly and code-compliant. Sidewalks are crucial to the walkability of our town, so keeping them in good shape is very important. Private property owners are responsible for maintaining the sidewalks adjacent to their homes and businesses. The Town maintains sidewalks that are adjacent to arterial or collector streets and those adjacent to public property. To help us keep Flower Mound’s sidewalks well maintained, consider an end-of-summer spruce-up for the sidewalks in your neighborhood. This is a great time to trim all tree limbs that hang over sidewalks and traffic safety signs. Make sure to allow for a vertical clearance of at least eight feet over sidewalks and at least 15 feet over streets. Also, sidewalks should be clear of mud buildup, trash and other debris, and encroaching vegetation, like bushes.

By following a few simple sidewalk spruce-up tips, you’re helping kids travel to and from school safely, while upholding Flower Mound’s property standards. For more information, or to report a potential violation, call 972.874.6340 or visit flower-mound.com/reportviolation.

As you’re likely already aware, the Town partnered with Lewisville Independent School District (LISD) this summer on a tennis pilot program in an effort to provide additional tennis courts to residents. Since early July, the public has had access to four tennis courts at Flower Mound High School. That pilot program wraps up on Sunday, Aug. 6, as LISD prepares its facilities for students’ return. As the pilot program concludes, the Town and the district will evaluate its success and discuss next steps. Moving forward, the Town is also exploring additional ways to provide both tennis and pickleball amenities to residents, including potentially adding courts to existing parks and/or adding courts into the design of future parks.

I wish all our students, teachers, administrators, and staff a safe, healthy, and productive school year! I can’t wait to see all of you at Lewisville ISD and Argyle ISD sporting events throughout the year.

Before I go, just a quick reminder that you only have a few more weeks to apply to be on a Town of Flower Mound board, commission, or committee. Our Town’s boards, commissions, and committees are comprised of residents who volunteer and advise the Town on current issues and assist the Town Council in policy development and administration of services. This is a great way to get involved in your Town government and help make a difference on the topics that matter most to you, from Animal Services to Cultural Arts to Planning and Zoning, and much more. Applications will be accepted until 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. You can learn more about each board and commission, and apply, by visiting flower-mound.com/boardsandcommissions.

Thanks for reading, and I’ll see you back on these pages in September!