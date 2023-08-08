Lewisville ISD heads back to school Wednesday

Nearly 50,000 Lewisville ISD students are heading back to school on Wednesday morning, the first ones of southern Denton County students to begin the 2023-24 school year.

Denton ISD‘s first day of school is one day later. Northwest ISD students will return to class on Aug. 16. Argyle ISD and Liberty Christian School‘s first days of school are scheduled for Aug. 17.

The new school year means it’s a good time for drivers to brush up on the rules of the road when a school bus comes to a stop.

If you’re headed in the opposite direction of a school bus that comes to a stop, with its lights flashing and stop signs deployed, you must stop if you’re on a two-lane road. If it’s a larger road, but the median is paved, you must stop until the school bus turns its lights off and proceeds.

If you’re headed in the opposite direction on a road with an unpaved median, you may proceed with caution. If you’re driving behind the school bus, you must stop under all conditions.