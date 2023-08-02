Wednesday, August 2, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

From the Firehouse — July 2023

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
2
Denton County ESD No. 1 Fire Chief Ricky Vaughan (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Since joining Denton County Emergency Services District in January 2023, one of the most common questions that I receive is “What is an Emergency Services District? Is that the same as Denton County or City of Denton Fire Department?”

No – an Emergency Services District (ESD) is a local government entity created by voters in an area to fund fire protection, emergency medical services, or both. More than 300 districts are operating in Texas, with that number growing each year.

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 is the government entity that collects property tax to provide these services to the residents within the District’s boundaries encompassing 65 square miles and 45,000 citizens (e. g., Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Northlake, and surrounding ETJ) and to neighboring reciprocal mutual aid partners as needed. These taxes currently fund three fire stations, numerous apparatus, personnel, and equipment that the fire department utilizes to protect the community.

The taxes collected come from an ad valorem tax, commonly known as property tax. Each Emergency Services District is capped by the Texas Constitution at $0.10/$100 valuation of taxable property; for Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, the 2022 tax rate was set at $0.093/$100.

For the month of May, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 265 calls, with 62% being medical related and 38% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 7:19 minutes.

We encourage all of our citizens to sign up for free emergency notifications from Denton County Emergency Services District #1 by calling 940.464.7102 or scanning this QR code. Weather notifications are automatically generated for our citizens within the Denton County ESD #1 when the National Weather Service issues a “watch” and/or a “warning.”

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.

Previous articleArgyle PD uses license plate cameras to find missing man from Louisiana
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.