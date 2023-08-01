Flower Mound police hosting ‘Cones with the Cops’ event, collecting school supplies

The community is invited to enjoy some ice cream “Cones with the Cops” this week in Flower Mound.

The Flower Mound Police Department is hosting the small event from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at Chick-Fil-A, 2001 Long Prairie Road. Kids and adults can meet and get to know local police officers while enjoying a sweet treat together. All ice cream cones and cups will be $1, according to FMPD.

The department will also be collecting school supplies to donate to Lewisville ISD students. Bring three or more school supplies and receive a Chick-Fil-A “Be Our Guest” card, a coupon for free food at the restaurant chain.