Thimesch: Border security remains a top priority

In June, Governor Greg Abbott signed a package of border security bills into law which includes $5.1 billion in additional resources to expand and strengthen Operation Lone Star, the effort to protect our state from the crime, illegal immigration, weapons, and drugs flooding into Texas from Mexico. I supported all six border security bills and was a co-sponsor of Senate Bill 1403, which authorizes an interstate compact between Texas and neighboring states who want to share resources to protect the southern U.S. border.

One part of this expanded border effort, including continued construction of a wall, is a new installation of floating water barriers, to reduce dangerous attempts to come across the Rio Grande River outside of manned ports of entry. Lines of six-foot orange buoys were deployed in July; these are highly visible in the river, serving not only as a physical barricade to swimmers but also a clear visual warning – ideally to deter and discourage migrants from crossing in these risky conditions.

The Biden administration continues to fail to enforce federal laws regarding illegal immigration, and Texas leaders continue to have no choice but to step up—to protect our border and its communities and citizens, when federal agencies will not.

I support Governor Greg Abbott in his recent demand to President Biden for meaningful enforcement of U.S. immigration policies. The U.S. Constitution is clear: Texas has a sovereign right to protect and defend its own borders. Under Biden orders, federal officials have allowed the U.S.-Mexico border to become the deadliest land crossing in the world – and about 50% of that entire border is Texas land. We are more impacted than any other state in the nation by the deaths, weapons, smuggling, human trafficking, and humanitarian disasters that are taking place on our southern border.

There are dramatic images and stories coming from the border right now, showing children being pushed by parents through dangerous water barriers, and even of some infants and children who have died. As a mother and grandmother, it breaks my heart. Yet, I cannot condone the actions of anyone who would put precious souls in these extremely dangerous situations, when they have other options. As Governor Abbott recently told President Biden in his letter: “Nobody drowns on a bridge.” I want parents on the other side of the river to see these buoys and wires and think twice before putting their family members in grave danger.

Border casualties are not just illegal immigrants; last year a 22-year-old Texas Army National Guardsman died while trying to rescue two migrants in distress in the river. Those two individuals survived and were taken into custody— and it was later reported that they were trafficking narcotics.

The sight of migrants trying to bypass even razor wire and floating barriers serve to remind me that there are people who will do anything to break the law and enter America illegally. Therefore, as your state representative, I promise to stand resolute on securing the border, in order to protect the children and families of our own state. The people of Texas will always be my first priority.

Please save the date of Monday, August 28, 2023, at 10:00 am, to join me at your HD-65 District Office grand opening and ribbon cutting at the Denton County Southwest Courthouse in Flower Mound.