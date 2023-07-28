Friday, July 28, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Thimesch: Border security remains a top priority

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Rep. Kronda Thimesch on a legislative delegation in Del Rio, TX for a border security briefing.

In June, Governor Greg Abbott signed a package of border security bills into law which includes $5.1 billion in additional resources to expand and strengthen Operation Lone Star, the effort to protect our state from the crime, illegal immigration, weapons, and drugs flooding into Texas from Mexico. I supported all six border security bills and was a co-sponsor of Senate Bill 1403, which authorizes an interstate compact between Texas and neighboring states who want to share resources to protect the southern U.S. border.

One part of this expanded border effort, including continued construction of a wall, is a new installation of floating water barriers, to reduce dangerous attempts to come across the Rio Grande River outside of manned ports of entry. Lines of six-foot orange buoys were deployed in July; these are highly visible in the river, serving not only as a physical barricade to swimmers but also a clear visual warning – ideally to deter and discourage migrants from crossing in these risky conditions.

The Biden administration continues to fail to enforce federal laws regarding illegal immigration, and Texas leaders continue to have no choice but to step up—to protect our border and its communities and citizens, when federal agencies will not.
I support Governor Greg Abbott in his recent demand to President Biden for meaningful enforcement of U.S. immigration policies. The U.S. Constitution is clear: Texas has a sovereign right to protect and defend its own borders. Under Biden orders, federal officials have allowed the U.S.-Mexico border to become the deadliest land crossing in the world – and about 50% of that entire border is Texas land. We are more impacted than any other state in the nation by the deaths, weapons, smuggling, human trafficking, and humanitarian disasters that are taking place on our southern border.

There are dramatic images and stories coming from the border right now, showing children being pushed by parents through dangerous water barriers, and even of some infants and children who have died. As a mother and grandmother, it breaks my heart. Yet, I cannot condone the actions of anyone who would put precious souls in these extremely dangerous situations, when they have other options. As Governor Abbott recently told President Biden in his letter: “Nobody drowns on a bridge.” I want parents on the other side of the river to see these buoys and wires and think twice before putting their family members in grave danger.

Border casualties are not just illegal immigrants; last year a 22-year-old Texas Army National Guardsman died while trying to rescue two migrants in distress in the river. Those two individuals survived and were taken into custody— and it was later reported that they were trafficking narcotics.

The sight of migrants trying to bypass even razor wire and floating barriers serve to remind me that there are people who will do anything to break the law and enter America illegally. Therefore, as your state representative, I promise to stand resolute on securing the border, in order to protect the children and families of our own state. The people of Texas will always be my first priority.

Thank you, as always, for the privilege and opportunity to serve you. Please save the date of Monday, August 28, 2023, at 10:00 am, to join me at your HD-65 District Office grand opening and ribbon cutting at the Denton County Southwest Courthouse in Flower Mound. If you need to contact us, please call our district office at (940) 240-0083, or feel free to reach out online via our website.

Previous articleMarcus High School alum shines for Astros
Next articleFlower Mound dad says physician wrongly reported him to CPS over negative feedback
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.