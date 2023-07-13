Blood drive to be held in Justin

Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive next week in Justin, during a time that the need for blood “is at its most severe” for local patients.

The Texas-based nonprofit reported last week that, with increased demand for lifesaving blood this summer, the supply of blood types O negative and O positive has reached critical levels. While all blood types are needed, the red-level status for type O is the most serious health situation for the community, according to a news release from the organization. It means the available blood supply is critically low, with less than a day’s supply on-hand. Under critical-level conditions, surgeries and medical procedures may be delayed for an extended time until the necessary blood becomes available.

The Carter BloodCare Bus will hold a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on July 21 at Justin City Hall, 415 North College Ave. Click here to sign up for an available time slot.

A previously announced blood drive will be held two days later in Argyle.