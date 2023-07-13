Friday, July 14, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Blood drive to be held in Justin

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
34
Photo courtesy of Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive next week in Justin, during a time that the need for blood “is at its most severe” for local patients.

The Texas-based nonprofit reported last week that, with increased demand for lifesaving blood this summer, the supply of blood types O negative and O positive has reached critical levels. While all blood types are needed, the red-level status for type O is the most serious health situation for the community, according to a news release from the organization. It means the available blood supply is critically low, with less than a day’s supply on-hand. Under critical-level conditions, surgeries and medical procedures may be delayed for an extended time until the necessary blood becomes available.

The Carter BloodCare Bus will hold a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on July 21 at Justin City Hall, 415 North College Ave. Click here to sign up for an available time slot.

A previously announced blood drive will be held two days later in Argyle.

Previous articleLantana Update — July 2023
Next articleHarvest Happenings — July 2023
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.