Justin officials to hold Town Hall about proposed transmission line

City leaders in Justin will hold a Town Hall meeting this week to discuss Oncor’s proposed transmission line routes that may cut through the heart of the city.

During the holidays, Oncor informed residents of several different possible routes for a new transmission line that the company is installing from outside Newark in southern Wise County, to west Flower Mound, southeast of the FM 1171/Hwy 377 interchange. Some of the initial proposed routes went through or near residential and commercial areas of Argyle, Northlake and Justin, and local leaders worked to discourage Oncor from the most disruptive routes.

As many as 97 existing homes lie within 500 feet of the centerline of the entire proposed transmission lines, according to a Justin news release, and that does not include planned residential developments Wildflower Ridge and Boss Range Estates in Justin.

Justin residents are encouraged to attend the Town Hall meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Justin City Hall, to learn more about the city’s efforts to address the issue.