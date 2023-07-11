Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — July 2023

Hello, Flower Mound! Is it just me, or has it really warmed up outside? I probably shouldn’t be surprised since it’s already July, but it feels like this heat always sneaks up on me.

With temperatures soaring, it’s crucial to beat the heat. Here are a few tips to keep you cool:

Drink plenty of water to stay refreshed. Stay informed! Know the signs and symptoms of heat illnesses.

Never leave people or pets unattended in a vehicle. Don't forget sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful rays.

High temperatures, like the kind we experience in the North Texas region in the summer, along with high humidity, can cause heat-related illnesses, which range in severity from mild heat cramps, to heat exhaustion, to potentially life-threatening heatstroke. Be sure to research each of these illnesses so you can spot the signs and symptoms and know what to do to help any affected individuals.

These hot summer months can also put extra demand on our water supply, resulting in water restrictions. The Town has actually been in a modified version of Stage 2 of our Emergency Water Demand Management Plan since last summer, as local lake levels have stayed relatively low. So what does that mean for you and your yard?

Watering lawns and gardens between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. is prohibited.

Outdoor watering with automatic systems or hose-end sprinklers is limited to no more than twice per week. Residents and businesses with street addresses ending in an even number can water on Sundays and Thursdays. Street addresses ending in an odd number can water on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Residents may refill swimming pools but only on their designated watering days.

Watering by means of a hand-held hose, bucket, or drip irrigation is permitted at any time.

Residents on well water are exempt from these restrictions.

But don’t worry! You probably don’t need to water as often as you think. As much as 80% of water use in the summer months is for outdoor watering. It’s estimated that half of that water may be wasted due to poorly designed and maintained irrigation systems or watering at the wrong time of the day or for too long. Remember, yards are tougher in Texas!

Do the Texas Two-Step and play Texas Hold ‘em: Water no more than two days a week and only before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Hold off watering after it’s rained or when rain is in the forecast, as well as during windy conditions. This is backed up by research from turfgrass experts at Texas A&M.

Only water when it’s needed: An easy way to see if your lawn needs water is to insert a soil moisture gauge or a long screwdriver into the soil. If the screwdriver easily inserts into the soil, like a toothpick into a cake, your lawn does not need watering. If it’s hard to push in the soil, it’s time to water.

Cycle and soak: This method of watering helps water go deeper into the roots which is better for the plants. Water in shorter cycles (5-6 minutes each) and wait one hour between each cycle.

Select the right plant for the right place: Texas native plants need less water and do better in local growing conditions. Group plants with similar water needs in the same location to help avoid overwatering. Soil amendments (compost and mulch) retain water in the soil and improve plant health.

You can find more tips and check the status of water restrictions at www.flower-mound.com/waterconservation. Thanks for doing your part, and please stay safe out there in this heat! I’ll see you back on these pages in August.