Friday, July 7, 2023
New Waterbrook concept plan calls for big box store, car wash, restaurants and more

By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the town of Argyle

A public meeting will be held this month to provide information about a potential commercial concept plan in the Waterbrook development in Argyle.

The 105-acre Waterbrook planned development was approved in 2016 for residential and commercial uses on the southeast corner of FM 407 and Hwy 377, Argyle’s busiest intersection. Currently, some homes have been built and a few medical offices are open on FM 407, but large sections of the property remain undeveloped.

The original developer, Terra Manna, had said it planned to build a grocery store, restaurants and more after the 287 residential lots were built. But Terra Manna sold all of its real estate in Argyle about two years ago, and the new developer, Stag Commercial Real Estate, is now ready to present its development plans to the community.

The developer has not yet made a formal submittal to the town, but it has provided a potential concept plan to develop the 17 acres in the northwest corner of the property. That section of the property is zoned for “compatible residential services such as a grocery store, retail storefront, restaurants with and without drive-thrus and/or office space” or a church, according to the town.

The new concept plan closely aligns with Terra Manna’s concept plan for the property back in 2016. The concept plan calls for several small buildings along FM 407, including a car wash, two drive-thru restaurants, a sit-down restaurant and a gas station. Just south of that is a 110,000-square-foot big box store, which could be a grocery store, but not necessarily.

“The developer doe snot wish to share potential tenants for the smaller buildings, or uses for the big box building, at this time,” said Harrison Wicks, the town’s principal planner.

Residents will be able to learn more about the proposed development at a Program for Argyle Community Engagement meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 24 at Argyle Town Hall. Representatives of the developer will be on hand to provide details, answer questions and take feedback from local residents during the meeting.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

