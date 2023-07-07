New FM 1171 traffic signal to begin cycling soon

A new traffic signal on FM 1171 in southern Denton County is now flashing, and will begin cycling next week, according to officials.

The new traffic lights have been installed at the intersection of FM 1171 and Cleveland-Gibbs Road, near the Canyon Falls community in Northlake.

The town of Northlake announced Friday that the traffic lights will be flashing (yellow on FM 1171, red on Cleveland-Gibbs) through the weekend, and the light cycle is expected to begin Tuesday morning.

The new signal was requested by the town in 2021 and funded by the Texas Department of Transportation. It was originally planned to installed sooner, but was rescheduled multiple times due to contractor challenges, according to Northlake Mayor David Rettig.