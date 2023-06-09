Nelson Law Group, PC Founding Partner Brett Nelson Selected to Prestigious 2023 Texas Super Lawyers List

Brett Nelson, the founding partner at Nelson Law Group, PC, has been selected to the 2023 Texas Super Lawyers List. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers magazines and leading city and regional magazines and newspapers nationwide. Super Lawyers magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit superlawyers.com.

“I am grateful to Super Lawyers for the honor of having my name included in this comprehensive list of excep-tional attorneys,” Nelson said. “The Lord continues to bless my family, the professionals who helped grow our firm, and me. We pride ourselves on offering outstanding legal representation with a heart of service to those who need our help. I intend to represent this designation well.”

More About Brett Nelson

Brett Nelson is a respected Texas attorney with three decades of experience representing clients. Clients and peers routinely describe him as an ethical lawyer who is smart, always prepared, and sensitive to the needs and perspec-tives of others. He has a knack for simplifying and communicating complex legal issues in easy-to-understand concepts for his clients and the court, and by doing so, clients take comfort in knowing what is going on with their cases, what the overall goal is, and that they have someone in their corner zealously advocating for their rights. Meanwhile, opposing counsel sees him as a formidable adversary and someone who represents the profession’s best at reaching mutually satisfactory settlements.

Brett Nelson’s extensive bench and jury trial experience spans many practice areas but has narrowed to civil litiga-tion since moving to Texas — primarily in the context of family law and business representation. His career as a trial lawyer began in 1993 as a judicial law clerk in the 7th Judicial District of Iowa. As a judicial law clerk, he had the unique opportunity to work closely with trial court judges, gain insight into the trial process, and learn — from the judicial perspective — what was important to the Court and lawyer best practices.

He was then hired by a local firm, given his own caseload, and tried his first jury trial (misdemeanor) during the first week at the firm. While at this firm, he tried several jury trials, argued two cases before the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, and argued several cases before the Third District Court of Appeals in Illinois.

In 1997, he opened his own law firm and was blessed to have it grow into one of the area’s preeminent firms. In 2009, he was offered an opportunity to move to Dallas as an inside counsel before eventually transitioning back to the private practice of law. In 2013, he joined Christman, Kelley, & Clarke, P.C. to start and run their family law practice. He worked with the firm for 18 months, building their family law practice into a core revenue stream be-fore starting Nelson Law Group, PC.

More About Nelson Law Group

Nelson Law Group, PC opened nine years ago under Nelson’s guidance. Fast forward to today, and the firm is an award-winning law firm focusing on family law, business representation, estate planning, civil litigation, personal injury and mediation services. The firm has grown from a couple of private offices to a new modern office suite that will provide office space for eight lawyers and their support team. Most of the firm’s clients come from refer-rals from previous clients, and Nelson has been voted “Best of Denton County” every year since 2015.

Beyond practicing law, Nelson is active in his community and routinely sponsors local charities and events, in-cluding Denton County’s annual Adoption Day event, Denton County Friends of the Family, Mission Moms, Young Men’s Service League, Miracle League North Texas, and many other local youth sports teams.

The firm’s legal acumen, coupled with upholding Nelson’s philosophy on business and life, has enabled Nelson Law to grow with its client’s ever-evolving needs.

