Senior Talk DFW — June 2023

June – It’s a month to celebrate Dads whether they are the biological father or not. It takes so much more than biology to be a “Dad.”

I’m blessed to still have my Daddy who is 90. He lives locally and we go to lunch about every three weeks. We talk 1-2 times per week. Sometimes I call him, sometimes he calls me.

I cherish those times. We’ve not always gotten along as I was growing up because I’m a little headstrong. Shocker, right? We have always found our way back to each other. I appreciate his wisdom, his strength and most of all his support in whatever I am doing or going through. I am definitely a Daddy’s girl!

Summer is here. It’s a time to celebrate the graduates regardless of age. June is also the month for Flag Day, weddings, travel, BBQs, gardening, farmers markets and so much more. What plans and things do you want to enjoy in June?

National Homeownership Month is in June. It celebrates the value that owning a home brings to families, communities, and neighborhoods across America. By becoming a homeowner, people get a step closer to the American dream. This month also shares the joys of being a homeowner, which can encourage others to achieve the same thing.

Are you ready to not be a homeowner? There are options for selling your home to avoid hassle, not have to move everything out, sell in a way to avoid capital gain taxes and invest in your future.

I’m proud to announce I’m a Keller Williams Real Estate Planner. Protecting your generational wealth and maximizing your equity are what we’re all about. We educate you on options to pass on your wealth or use it for your own care.

Plan to attend our monthly educational events to learn options for transitioning your estate, handling your care and all the legal things around making sure you have your ducks in a row. Our next event is June 15 at NCTC, North Central Texas College, 1200 Parker Square, Flower Mound from 10-11:30 a.m. We’ll be talking about how to pay for Senior Living. In July we’ll talk about the legal stuff with an elder law attorney.

If you have questions or need a resource please don’t hesitate to reach out: 469-616-0561. You go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details.

Edwena Potter, Senior Talk DFW, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Keller Williams Realty

(Sponsored Content)