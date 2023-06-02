Update: Bartonville restaurant to reopen with new concept

A short-lived Italian restaurant in the Bartonville Town Center will soon reopen with a new concept.

Trio’s Italian Bistro, which opened less than a year ago at 2652 FM 407, Suite 155, recently closed its doors to allow for renovations, according to a sign in the front of the restaurant. But Owner Tim House said it’s more than just renovations that are underway.

“Unfortunately, we concluded our Italian concept was not working, so we are doing a complete makeover of the place,” he said in an email. “We hope to be open with the new venture in July.”

Trio’s took over the old Palermo’s Italian restaurant location, which closed last year after about 30 years in business, the last 15 in Bartonville.