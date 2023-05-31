DCTA: Celebrate National Trails Day on the A-train Rail Trail

Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) invites you to its National Trails Day event on Saturday, June 3, which includes fun and safe activities for the entire family along the A-train Rail Trail.

All visitors are invited to ride the A-train to any chosen stop along the A-train Rail Trail, and take part in hiking, biking, or walking activities. The 19-mile A-train Rail Trail connects to many other Denton County parks and trails.

In addition to enjoying beautiful views and fresh air, participants can also get free water and snacks. DCTA team members will be on hand at the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) from 9 am to 11 am distributing free water, rail trail-friendly snacks and a print copy of our rail trail pocket guide.

The National Trails Day event also includes a DCTA Scavenger Hunt, offering prizes such as Amazon gift cards to participants who send in photos along the trail. You can participate in our scavenger hunt by taking selfies with the provided prompts and uploading them to Instagram with the hashtag #CelebrateTrailsDCTA2023. More Scavenger Hunt rules are listed below.

Established in 2019, the A-train Rail Trail offers pedestrians, runners and cyclists a safe and fun experience alongside DCTA’s A-train commuter rail line, which connects all five A-train stations from the Denton to the Hebron station in Lewisville.

The A-train Rail Trail is a valued amenity for biking, walking, running and other exercise activities with beautiful, scenic views. It was designed to complement its surroundings and adjacent facilities as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to provide safe, customer-focused and efficient mobility solutions to Denton County.

The National Trails Day event, organized nationally by the American Hiking Society, is a day of public events aimed at advocacy and trail public service. Tens of thousands of hikers, cyclists, runners, trail clubs, land trusts, federal and local agencies and businesses come together in partnership to advocate for, maintain, and clean up public lands and trails. At the national level, there are opportunities to participate in photo contests, and sign an online pledge to “Leave it better than you found it.”

Committing to the National Trails Day pledge offers opportunities to help maintain the beauty of our local community trails, such as by bringing a trash bag wherever you hike or walk and collecting any trash you might find.

Additionally, keeping safety top of mind when you’re on our rail trail will ensure everyone has a great time. Below are some general safety tips to remember while on the A-train Rail Trail:

Look both ways and use caution before you cross any railroad tracks or roadways

Be aware of your surroundings

Stop for flashing red lights

Wheels yield to heels (Pedestrians have the right of way)

Download our rail trail pocket guide before your trip

For more information about the DCTA National Trails Day event, visit RideDCTA.net.

Scavenger Hunt Rules:

DCTA will keep track of all submitted photos and select the prize winners.

Any inappropriate images submitted as part of the Scavenger Hunt will result in immediate disqualification.

Each photo opportunity may only be completed and submitted once to count towards the scavenger hunt.

