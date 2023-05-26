Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 3, a male juvenile reported that he sent nude photos of himself to someone on Instagram whom he thought was a 19-year-old woman, but the person then demanded $500 to be sent via Zelle, or they would send the photos to the victim’s friends and family. The victim didn’t respond, so the suspect sent the photos to eight people and then told the victim they would send the photos to everyone at his high school if he didn’t pay. The victim blocked the suspect and reported the incident to the police, who are sending a subpoena to Zelle to try to identify the suspect with the phone number they gave to receive payment.

On April 7, T-Mobile employees reported that a known fraud suspect was in the store trying to fraudulently obtain iPhones using a fake Ohio driver’s license, and he had committed similar fraud in other T-Mobile stores that week. The suspect falsely claimed to police that the fake ID was real, but police were able to identify him as Tojuwa Princewill Olaniyan, 21, of Richmond, Texas, and he was charged with forgery of a government record, tampering with a government record and failure to ID.

On April 16 at 4:20 p.m., a woman reported that a white pickup rear-ended her vehicle near the intersection of FM 2499 and FM 407, and then fled the scene. The caller followed the truck to the Cotton Patch Café parking lot and waited for police to arrive. Police arrested Michael Howard, 43, of Double Oak and charged him with DWI (3rd or more), possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carry of a weapon.

On April 17 at 7:06 a.m., a man in the 100 block of Scenic Drive reported that he tried to kill his mother by choking her. After investigating, police arrested Luke Fagan, 25, of Highland Village and charged him with attempted murder, a second-degree felony. The case remains active.