Bartonville Town Update — May 2023

Greetings from Bartonville!

Spring is in bloom, and the plentiful mix of rain and sun has everything growing again. While this creates a beautiful and green landscape around town, please be mindful of the resulting maintenance needed. Please remember to mow and/or clear blockages in your bar ditches, trim any low-hanging tree branches over the road right-of-way, and remove any standing water on your property or in your culverts. The Town has recently assisted in trimming those limbs that potentially impact visibility by overhanging the roads and blocking signs, but please continue to do your part so we can increase road safety.

Clearing out your bar ditches and culverts not only helps control mosquitos and keeps the town looking nice, standing water also impacts the life of our roads. A primary function of the culverts and bar ditches is to move water away from the road, so it does not seep into the subgrade and accelerate movement in the already expansive soils in our region. Please help us extend the longevity of our roadways by maintaining this critical infrastructure.

Also related to streets, the Town Council approved Work Order #4 during their Regular Meeting in April. This work includes crack sealing and spot repairs on Rustic Court, Country Court, Seals Road, and McMakin Road. Additionally, repairs will be made to the barricade at the end of Badminton Drive, added pavement markings on Bridle Bit and around town to improve safety, and excavation of a sinkhole on Kentucky Derby between Saddlebrook and Eagle Ridge to determine the cause. Finally, the Town Council approved the contract for the Town Engineer to complete design and bid work for the reconstruction of sections of E. Jeter Road (Phase I) and Stonewood Boulevard. Your patience is greatly appreciated as the crews work hard to maintain our street infrastructure. For any questions, please contact Town Hall at 817-693-5280.

You have probably noticed that many new signs have gone up around town to improve driver safety. The speed on McMakin has been lowered from 40mph to 30mph, and with the installation of the new signs our police officers will begin enforcing the new posted speed. Weather has delayed the striping that will accompany the installation of the new stop signs at the intersections of Porter/Broome, Jeter/Porter, Jeter/Gibbons, and Gibbons/Dove/Frenchtown, but as soon as it is dry and warm that work will be completed. Please pay special attention if these intersections are on your daily drive route.

As Bartonville closes in on its 50th Anniversary of reincorporating as the town we know and love today, the Town Council created a Special Events Committee to plan the celebration. The event is currently anticipated to occur in late October close to the actual incorporation date, and when the weather is cooler. Details regarding the location, specific date, and anticipated activities will follow as they become available.

We had another successful Annual Spring Cleanup Day! Thank you Lantana Community Fellowship Church for allowing us the opportunity to hold this event once again in your parking lot. We could not do it without you. Eighty-eight residents took the opportunity to safely dispose of documents, electronics, bulk items and more. The tree chippers were extremely popular this year as residents brought in trailers loaded with trees that did not survive the rough drought and/or freeze. Please do not forget, we have our town partnership with Household Hazardous Waste to provide residents with a FREE monthly curbside collection for the safe disposal of paint. For more information and to request a pickup, visit townofbartonville.com/HHW or call 972-440-2040.

On April 22, the Bartonville Police Department partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to host a townwide “Drug Take-Back Day.” The event was quite a success, with seven large boxes loaded with approximately 350 pounds of unwanted medications and other unwanted substances. The program, which is spearheaded by the DEA, provides convenient locations across the nation for the public to drop off unneeded substances or other medications from our nation’s medicine cabinets. This was a no-questions-asked event, and drop-offs were completely anonymous.

The annual rate adjustment for the Town’s Solid Waste Provider, Waste Connections, will be effective June 1st. For residents, the monthly rate for one trash container and one recycling container will increase from $19.26 to $21.45 per month. The rate increase is contractually obligated and based on the consumer price index (CPI), the increase in fuel costs, and the increase in disposal costs. Commercial rates will also see this increase.

New Subdivisions Under Construction

Trifecta Estates –This subdivision includes eight two-acre residential lots on just over 20 acres. Two new residential permits have been issued to date.

Hudson Ranch –This subdivision includes 33 two-acre residential lots on approximately 85 acres. Five new residential permits have been issued to date.

Eagle Ridge –This subdivision includes 38 two-acre residential lots on 87 acres. The Town Council accepted the public improvements at the Town Engineer’s recommendation during their regular meeting in April, and new residential permits are anticipated soon.

Deer Hollow – This subdivision includes 14 five-acre residential lots on approximately 81 acres. Work on the infrastructure continues at this time.

If you have travel plans this summer, remember Bartonville residents can register for a close patrol request with the Bartonville Police Department at www.townofbartronville.com. This service is free of charge to our community.

The Town Council places a high priority on informing, engaging, and connecting with residents. The primary methods of keeping our residents informed are through our social media channels: Facebook, Nextdoor and most importantly, the Town’s mass notification system, Notify Me. Through the Town’s website, residents can sign up for the Notify Me email and text messaging system which provides the opportunity to subscribe to a variety of alerts including Agendas, Calendar Updates, and important alerts.

In addition to contacting Town Hall at 817.693.5280, residents may reach me at [email protected]