Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — May 2023

Flower Mound Mayor Derek France

Hello, Flower Mound! Our event season is in full swing, so be sure to get outside and join us at one of our many upcoming festivals and programs.

I always look forward to May because it means our popular Concerts in the Park series is back! The series brings family-friendly live music to Heritage Park (600 Spinks Rd.) every Friday night in May. Each free concert begins at 7 p.m. Food trucks and vendors also sell food on site each week. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy a great night with family and friends! Overflow parking is available at the Community Activity Center (CAC), 1200 Gerault Rd. To learn more and view the bands scheduled for each week – which range from dance music to Top 40s, and even a Kenny Chesney Tribute band – visit flower-mound.com/concerts.

Also in May, our annual Flower Mound Arts Festival returns! Connect, create, and celebrate art with live performances, art vendors, hands-on activities, a community mural, and more. On Saturday, May 13, stop by Heritage Park anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to shop, enjoy live music and dancing, and participate in fun – and kid-friendly – art activities. It’s always a great day. Learn more at flower-mound.com/artfestival.

May 13 is a busy day because it’s also our very popular Bike with the Blue event! Join the Flower Mound Police Department at Lakeside DFW for fun, games, and of course, races and rides. You can run or walk in the 5K, compete in the all-ages and all-skills Civilian Bike Race, bring your kids for the awesome “Bike with the Blue” ride with the police, and stay to watch DFW’s finest bicycle units compete for the coveted Bike with the Blue trophy. Stick around the area to enjoy lunch at one of Lakeside DFW’s 17 dining establishments – all within walking distance of the event location! All proceeds from the Bike with the Blue event benefit Journey to Dream – Kyle’s Place, a Denton County nonprofit that offers comprehensive services for youth, from homelessness, trafficking, and abuse to the everyday challenges of being a teen, like peer pressure, family conflict, and stress. For more information and to register, visit flower-mound.com/bikewiththeblue.

Finally, as we close out the busy month of May, we pause to remember our military men and women who laid down their lives in sacrifice to our nation. Since the American Revolution, more than one million American men and women have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in wars and conflicts. We must ensure our fallen heroes are never forgotten, and it is our job on Memorial Day – and every day – to remember and honor them. We remember those who left the comforts of home to fight for us and our freedom, and never returned. Each year, the Town holds a Memorial Day Ceremony, and I’d like to invite you to join us. We’ll gather at the Flower Mound Senior Center (2701 West Windsor Dr.) on Monday, May 29, at 9 a.m. I hope to see you there for this important occasion.

Before I go, I want to mention three events in early June to keep on your radar. Our Summer Chalk the Walk Contest is back on Saturday, June 3, at Heritage Park. From 9 a.m. to noon, grab some chalk and embrace your creativity! Artists of all ages and abilities are invited to spend the day turning the park into a canvas of color. A set of chalk pastels will be provided to the first 75 participants to register, or you can bring your own. Prizes will be given out based on multiple age groups, and food trucks will be on site with food for purchase.

Then, one week later on June 10, help us celebrate the CAC’s 15th birthday with snacks, special prizes, giveaways and more! Members can bring a friend for free all day to the CAC to enjoy the celebration, with no registration needed.

Lastly, on Sunday, June 18, participate in a brand-new event at the CAC – our Sink or Sail Regatta! Individual participants or teams of two will have an hour and a half to construct and decorate a sea-worthy vessel using only CAC-provided supplies. Then, in the CAC indoor pool, one person from each team must sail across the waters (25 yards) without sinking. Prizes will be awarded to those who make successful voyages and to the top three fastest crafts. Individuals 13 and under will require a parent or guardian to register along as their partner in this competition that puts your engineering skills to the test!

As always, thanks for reading. I look forward to seeing you at some of these many May and June events. See you back here in June!

