Former director, GM retires after 20 years with the Cross Timbers Water Supply

Last week, the Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation hosted a retirement luncheon to honor Lloyd Hanson and his 20 years of dedicated service, according to a CTWSC news release.

Hanson began as a member of the Board of Directors, was hired as its Controller and ultimately became the General Manager.

“Lloyd’s leadership, management style, knowledge and attention to detail helped elevate and maintain CTWSC (formerly Bartonville Water Supply Corporation) to a level of EXCELLENCE,” the news release said. “CTWSC is in the top tier of performance among Texas water companies, many thanks in part to Lloyd’s high standards and expectations from the magnificent staff at the corporation.”

Hanson’s new hobby will be refurbishing his newly acquired 1956 Ford pickup.

“We emphatically wish Lloyd all the best and want him to know he will be greatly missed!” the news release said.