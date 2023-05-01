Pei Wei closes Highland Village restaurant, will relocate

The popular Pan-Asian restaurant chain Pei Wei closed its Highland Village location last week, but it plans to reopen in Flower Mound later this year.

A sign on the closed storefront in Highland Village, 3090 Justin Road, says the restaurant is relocating to 4640 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300, which is in a new small shopping center just north of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Flower Mound.

Pei Wei is planning to open the new Flower Mound location this summer, according to the sign in front of the business. Until then, the closest Pei Wei to the Flower Mound area is located in Castle Hills, 4600 Hwy 121.